LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 20 mins ago
Tiger steals fishermen’s bucket during surprise encounter in Russian countryside - 29 mins ago
‘Reconstruction Games’ – Olympics in Japan helping to transform region - 31 mins ago
Turkey and Greece at odds over rights to offshore energy - 38 mins ago
France voices outrage over Navalny ‘poisoning’ - 39 mins ago
Mexico outbreak: Alarming mortality rates among health workers - 52 mins ago
LIVE: Lavrov and Azerbaijani FM Bayramov hold press conference in Moscow - 54 mins ago
Struggling designers find ways to help fight COVID in Indonesia - 54 mins ago
California wildfires: Weather gives fire crews some respite - 57 mins ago
Belarus: Opposition leaders jailed, actors and teachers rally - 58 mins ago
Struggling designers find ways to help fight COVID in Indonesia
The outbreak of COVID-19 is challenging creative industries around the world.
In Indonesia, many artisans have had to adapt to keep their businesses viable.
Textile designers are now helping combat the pandemic by making millions of masks a day.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.
#Indonesia #Coronavirus #FaceMasks