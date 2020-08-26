Struggling designers find ways to help fight COVID in Indonesia

The outbreak of COVID-19 is challenging creative industries around the world.

In Indonesia, many artisans have had to adapt to keep their businesses viable.

Textile designers are now helping combat the pandemic by making millions of masks a day.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

