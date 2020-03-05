-
Stuck in Mexico: Central American asylum seekers in limbo
More than 60,000 asylum seekers have been denied entry into the United States under a controversial plan nicknamed “remain in Mexico”.
They have to wait across the border while their cases are processed in US courts.
In the Mexican border town of Matamoros, more than 2,000 people are living in a tent camp – waiting to know their fate.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Matamoros, Mexico.
