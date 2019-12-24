-
Student groups to rally in New Delhi
Fifty student groups in New Delhi are set to march against a controversial citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims.
But police say they will not allow the demonstrations to go ahead. At least 25 people have been killed across India in the past two weeks.
Protesters say the law goes against the country’s secular constitution and the rallies have attracted all sectors of society.
Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.
