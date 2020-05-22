-
China moves to end Hong Kong’s autonomy | DW News - 20 hours ago
-
Councils throw 1 June schools reopening plan into doubt – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
Football matches resume in Costa Rica as virus curbs ease - 21 hours ago
-
Ex-world champion boxer coaches French hospital workers amid Covid-19 - 21 hours ago
-
Thailand lockdown: Jobless and trapped migrant workers in limbo - 21 hours ago
-
Hong Kong activists call for protest after China vows stronger security enforcement - 21 hours ago
-
Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies arms control treaty - 22 hours ago
-
Scotland lockdown: First minister announces lifting restrictions - 23 hours ago
-
Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers - 24 hours ago
-
“Student life is more than zoom sessions”
‘My experience on zoom lectures is a bit messy. I hope it won’t last. I can not handle one full year with zoom sessions, we do not have a proper schedule with online sessions.(…) It is not worth paying full scholar fees. ”
Tilila Bakrim, morrocan student at Sciences Po Paris, in exchange at McGill University
