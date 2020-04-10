Study finds coronavirus less lethal than anticipated | Coronavirus Update

Scientists in Germany have taken a close look at the region that has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus. The affected community is Gangelt, southwest of Düsseldorf. Initial results show that 15 percent of the population has tested positive for the virus.

The scientists calculated a case fatality rate of 0,37% for the district. That’s five times lower than what the US-based Johns Hopkins University projected for all of Germany. This may lead to a relaxing of restrictions in some areas of daily life. But experts warn special measures favoring older people should still be a priority.

Heinsberg’s district chief says this area narrowly missed a catastrophe. Had the virus been detected just two weeks later, the situation would be far worse. In the meantime, the curve of the number of infections has begun to flatten.

