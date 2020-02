Sudan agrees to transfer ‘those indicted by the ICC’ to the Hague

Sudan has agreed to hand over those wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, a top Sudanese official and spokesman said Tuesday, although he did not mention by name ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the ICC for genocide.

