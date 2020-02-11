Share
Sudan agrees to transfer ‘those indicted by the ICC’ to the Hague

49 mins ago

Sudan has agreed to hand over those wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, a top Sudanese official and spokesman said Tuesday, although he did not mention by name ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the ICC for genocide. 

