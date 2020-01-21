Sudan economic policy fails to rein in food prices

Months of protests in Sudan brought to an end the 30-year rule of former leader Omar al-Bashir but the problem that first sparked the unrest remains.

Food prices continue to rise and the Sudanese pound’s value keeps dropping.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum on the transitional government’s efforts to revive the economy.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Sudan #SudanEconomicCrisis #SudanesePound