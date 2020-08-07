Sudan faces disease threats after floods displace hundreds

Hundreds of families left homeless by flooding in Sudan are facing new threats.

There are concerns they will now be exposed to water-borne diseases like malaria and cholera.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Al Gitaina in White Nile state, where at least five people have died.

