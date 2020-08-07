Share
0 0 0 0

Sudan faces disease threats after floods displace hundreds

8 hours ago

Hundreds of families left homeless by flooding in Sudan are facing new threats.
There are concerns they will now be exposed to water-borne diseases like malaria and cholera.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Al Gitaina in White Nile state, where at least five people have died.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sudan #Floods

Leave a Comment