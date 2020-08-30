Sudan: Flood waters reach record highs in parts of the country

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Water levels reached record highs in parts of Sudan on Friday, including the city of Omdurman, where the floods destroyed houses and left streets submerged.

The Interior Ministry said the floods killed 86 and injured 44 people, destroying more than 18,000 homes.

It is expected water levels in the Nile will continue rising likely causing further floods in the coming days.

Video ID: 20200829-010

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200829-010

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly