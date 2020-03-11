Share
Sudan: Frustration grows over fuel, bread shortages

27 mins ago

Bread and petrol shortages in Sudan are again causing long queues and increasing frustration.
The shortages sparked last year’s revolution which ended President Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule.
The new government is under increasing pressure to end the latest crisis.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the capital, Khartoum.

