Sudan: Frustration grows over fuel, bread shortages

Bread and petrol shortages in Sudan are again causing long queues and increasing frustration.

The shortages sparked last year’s revolution which ended President Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule.

The new government is under increasing pressure to end the latest crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the capital, Khartoum.

