Sudan government signs peace deal with rebel group

Sudan’s government has signed a peace agreement with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) rebel group that forms part of a larger peace plan for Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions.

The Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) has been fighting the government since 2011, just before South Sudan gained independence.

The rebels have been demanding independence or self-rule in Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Talks between the rebels and the transitional government began last November.

Nearly 400,000 people have been displaced by the conflict.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan has more.

