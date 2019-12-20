Sudan marks uprising anniversary with demands for justice

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have celebrated the first anniversary of the start of the uprising which eventually deposed President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for nearly 30 years.

But the protests which started over the price of bread soon engulfed the entire country and led to security forces killing hundreds of demonstrators.

The transitional government which replaced al-Bashir has now got its work cut out for it as the protesters are demanding justice for those killed and the completion of democratic reforms.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the capital, Khartoum.

