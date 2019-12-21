-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Sudan: Ministers resume talks on Ethiopia”s GERD dam project
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ministers from Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia held their third meeting in a series of talks to discuss the filling and the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Khartoum on Saturday.
“Sudan acknowledges Egypt’s right to use the Nile’s water. Sudan also acknowledges the right of Ethiopia to make new developments using Nile waters,” said Sudanese Water Resources Minister Yasir Abbas said. He called on all parties to follow the principle of “reasonable utilisation without causing significant harm to each other.”
“Egypt has been reflecting on the thoughts and concerns that Ethiopia has expressed and we are prepared to revisit certain aspects of our position to address these concerns,” Egyptian Water Resources Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty said.
The three countries have been stuck in a dispute over the dam Ethiopia is building on its territory with Egypt, and Sudan to a lesser extent, concerned that the project may affect its water security.
Video ID: 20191221-027
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191221-027
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly