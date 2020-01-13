Sudan press freedom: Offices of four media groups seized

Journalists in Sudan have denounced the seizure of two newspapers and two TV stations as a grave assault on the freedom of the press.

The government says these media organisations were funded by the country’s former leaders but it has not provided any proof of this.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum.

