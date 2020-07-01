-
Hong Kong police enforces first arrests under new security law | DW News - 14 hours ago
-
Macron says new tactics ‘shifted the dynamic’ in Sahel fight - 15 hours ago
-
UK care homes lawsuit: Government sued for how it handled coronavirus in nursing homes - 15 hours ago
-
Hong Kong democracy: China legislation met with concern from abroad, defiance at home - 15 hours ago
-
Russia commission announces first results of vote on reforms - 15 hours ago
-
Coronavirus clusters: Authorities work to contain localised outbreak in several European countries - 15 hours ago
-
Europe reopens: Bloc lifts travel restrictions for visitors from 15 non-EU countries - 15 hours ago
-
Covid-19 crisis: ‘South Europe not as resilient as northern economies’ - 15 hours ago
-
€750 billion recovery plan: Is it enough? - 15 hours ago
-
Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms - 15 hours ago
Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms
In spite of coronavirus restrictions, thousands of Sudanese have come out to “correct the path of the revolution”, calling on the government to complete implementing the goals set a year ago.
Tuesday’s demonstrations came on the one-year anniversary of demonstrations last year.
While some Sudanese feel the government is falling short, others are willing to support the government while it deals with the challenging situation in the country.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum, Sudan.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Sudan #SudanProtests #AljazeeraEnglish