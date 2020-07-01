Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms

In spite of coronavirus restrictions, thousands of Sudanese have come out to “correct the path of the revolution”, calling on the government to complete implementing the goals set a year ago.

Tuesday’s demonstrations came on the one-year anniversary of demonstrations last year.

While some Sudanese feel the government is falling short, others are willing to support the government while it deals with the challenging situation in the country.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum, Sudan.

