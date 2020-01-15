Sudan reopens airspace after military crushes armed revolt

Sudan said it reopened its airspace on Wednesday after an armed revolt from within its security forces shut down the capital’s airport for hours and left at least two people dead.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en