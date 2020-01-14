Sudan: Security agents launch ‘rebellion’ over payoff plan

In tonight’s edition:Sounds of gunfire ring out as members of Sudan’s feared old guard clash with security services in Khartoum. Turkey warns Libyans General Khalifa Haftar that there will be consequences if he keeps up an assault of the internationally recognised government in Tripoli. And thousands of people take to the streets in Tunis to celebrate the 9th anniversary of the revolution. We take a look at some of the citizens still setting themselves on fire in despair.

