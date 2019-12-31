-
Sudan sentences 29 to death for torturing, killing protester
A court in Sudan has sentenced 29 intelligence agents to death for killing a teacher in detention during anti-government protests earlier this year.
Pro-democracy activists are celebrating what they say is a key turning point for the country: accountability in the judicial process.
Nationwide protests led to the removal of Sudan’s former President Omar al-Bashir in April, and one of the key demands of the demonstrators has been justice for the hundreds killed during the demonstrations.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan was at the court in Omdurman.
