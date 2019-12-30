Sudan sentences 29 to death over killing of protester

In tonight’s edition, 29 members of Sudan’s national intelligence service are sentenced to death over the killing of a protester earlier this year. The teacher died during crackdowns on protests that toppled former strongman Omar al-Bashir.Turkey plans on sending Syrian allied troops to Libya. The government in Tripoli is under attack from eastern forces led by General Khalifa Haftar, but there are concerns Ankara’s intervention could escalate the conflict.And finally, Niger held its first ever marathon on Sunday in the hope of showing that it’s still able to host top culutral events.

