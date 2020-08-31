-
Israel and United Arab Emirates continue to normalize relations | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Protests | Between Us - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov’t - 3 hours ago
-
Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded - 3 hours ago
-
Meditation under freezing water – Japan offers Buddhist cure for uncertain times of COVID - 4 hours ago
-
Lebanon crisis: Who is Mustafa Adib? - 4 hours ago
-
Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur - 4 hours ago
-
US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal - 4 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Hariri nominates ambassdor to Germany as new PM after talks with president - 4 hours ago
Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur
Sudan’s government and the main rebel alliance agreed on a peace deal on Monday to end 17 years of conflict.
The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, signed the peace agreement at a ceremony in Juba, capital of neighbouring South Sudan, which has hosted and helped mediate the long-running talks since late 2019.
Al Jazeera’s Heba Morgan reports from Khartoum.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Sudan #SudanPeaceDeal #BreakingNews