Sudan still in crisis a year after Bashir’s ousting | DW News

The people of Sudan in north-eastern Africa have been marking a year since the overthrow of the dictator Omar al-Bashir. Hopes were high that the nation would be able to overcome 30 years of corruption and economic decline, but those hopes are still a long way from being fulfilled. As well as economic stagnation, Sudan is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and swarms of locusts eating the crops. DW’s Aya Ibrahim caught up with a friend she made there during those heady days a year ago.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle