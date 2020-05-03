Sudanese struggle with inflation, lockdown during Ramadan

Nearly eight million people in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, are marking the fasting month of Ramadan under a lockdown imposed to try and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But with the country facing an economic crisis as well, stocking up for the month has been hard for many – especially for families who rely on a day-to-day income.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum.

