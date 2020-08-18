-
State of Palestine: Israeli forces strike Gaza Strip for the seventh night in a row - 5 hours ago
-
French Bulldog”s stupendous skateboarding skills go viral on Chinese social media - 5 hours ago
-
Court finds no evidence of direct Hezbollah, Syrian involvement in Hariri assassination - 5 hours ago
-
Wuhan goes wild as thousands throng massive pool party in city where COVID-19 cases were first found - 5 hours ago
-
PSG readies to face Leipzig in high-stakes semi-final - 5 hours ago
-
Inside the difficult battle with illegal bear hunters – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
US Democratic convention kicks off with Michelle Obama speech | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
Netherlands: Ex-Lebanese PM Saad Hariri awaits verdict on father”s 2005 killing - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Michelle Obama says Trump “in over his head” at Democratic convention - 6 hours ago
-
The WHO holds a news conference in Geneva as fears of COVID-19 resurgence grow | LIVE - 6 hours ago
Sudanese voice discontent a year after power-sharing deal
Protests have marked the one-year anniversary of a power-sharing deal in Sudan between civilians and the military. Demonstrators in Khartoum were calling for more reforms and the faster implementation of changes already promised, including a legislative body that was to be established within three months of the deal.
