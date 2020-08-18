Sudanese voice discontent a year after power-sharing deal

Protests have marked the one-year anniversary of a power-sharing deal in Sudan between civilians and the military. Demonstrators in Khartoum were calling for more reforms and the faster implementation of changes already promised, including a legislative body that was to be established within three months of the deal.

