Sudan’s former security forces fight over severance

Sudan’s government says it has put down an armed revolt by members of a disbanded intelligence unit – who were angry at the terms they had been offered for their dismissal.

Two soldiers were killed and four injured.

It is the first significant challenge from within the security ranks for the transitional government, which took power in August.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the capital Khartoum.

