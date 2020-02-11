Share
Sudan’s government agrees to hand Omar al-Bashir over to ICC

2 hours ago

Sudan’s government has agreed to hand over former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
He faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity over the conflict in Darfur.
Al-Bashir was removed from power in April last year after months of nationwide demonstrations.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum, Sudan.

