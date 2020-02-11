Sudan’s government agrees to hand Omar al-Bashir over to ICC

Sudan’s government has agreed to hand over former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity over the conflict in Darfur.

Al-Bashir was removed from power in April last year after months of nationwide demonstrations.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum, Sudan.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sudan #OmarAlBashir