Sudan’s PM embarks on ‘historic’ visit to rebel stronghold

In tonight’s edition: Sudan’s Prime Minister visits a rebel stronghold in the Nuba mountains in a bid to cement peace efforts with the country’s largest insurgent group. Uganda frees several Rwandan prisoners in a bid to ease tensions with Kigali that have led to months of border closures. And finally we head to Morocco where children born to single mothers are being abandoned every day.

