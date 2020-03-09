Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt

In tonight’s edition: Sudan’s post-uprising Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived unharmed after a bomb and gun attack targeted his convoy Monday on the way to work in the capital Khartoum. In Nigeria, the influential traditional ruler of Kano was dethroned after a long-running row with authorities. Finally, critics of a controversial social media bill speak out against it at a public hearing at the Nigerian senate. journalists and social media users are worried it could stifle freedom of expression.

