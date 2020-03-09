Sudan’s PM survives bomb blast

Sudan’s Prime Minister has survived an assassination attempt after a blast near his convoy in the capital, Khartoum.

Abdalla Hamdok is vowing that the attack will not hinder the political changes being made since the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir last year.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

