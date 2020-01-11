Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79

Oman’s ailing Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle East’s longest serving rulers who maintained the country’s neutrality in regional struggles, died on Friday and the Gulf state’s high military council began the process to choose his successor.

