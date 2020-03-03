Super Tuesday 2020: Texas, the make-or-break state

Super Tuesday is approaching: March 3 will be the day when more delegates can be won than on any other single day in the US primary season. We bring you a special edition of Inside the Americas from Texas, a key battleground state, to get a better idea of which Democrat is going to be leading the charge against President Donald Trump in November.

