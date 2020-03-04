Super Tuesday: Biden wins 9 states, Sanders takes California

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has made a strong comeback in the race to pick a Democratic presidential candidate.

He is projected to win at least nine of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday, including Texas.

Biden performed poorly in the first three contests, but has since seen a surge of support.

But the biggest Super Tuesday prize has gone to his rival, Bernie Sanders, who won the state with the most delegates – California. He also won Utah, Colorado, and his home state of Vermont.

While Biden has the most delegates so far, Sanders is not far behind in second. They are followed by Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

