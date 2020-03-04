Super Tuesday: Joe Biden scores big wins

The former United States Vice President Joe Biden was speaking to supporters in Los Angeles after winning the Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia primaries. Biden is awaiting the full results from the Super Tuesday vote to pick the Democratic White House nominee.

