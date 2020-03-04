Share
Super Tuesday latest: Biden wins Virginia and North Carolina, Sanders wins Vermont

23 mins ago

Americans will vote in primaries in 14 states and overseas on Tuesday to determine who will face President Donald Trump in November’s election.…
