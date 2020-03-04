Super Tuesday results: Race narrows down to Sanders and Biden

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are fighting to be the presidential candidate for the US Democrats. Joe Biden is now the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination. Biden has won the Democratic primary in Texas, the state with the second-largest number of delegates on Super Tuesday, cementing his new status as frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Rival Senator Bernie Sanders, however, is projected to win in California, the state with the biggest sway with 415 delegates up for grabs.

