Super Tuesday: What next for Bernie Sanders?

When you’re dealing with the climate emergency and the social crisis in the US where people can’t make ends meet, there is no middle ground. So says Clément Pairot, author of the first book in French on Bernie Sanders, entitled “Démocrazies”. He says that although Sanders will be disappointed by the Super Tuesday results, it’s not over yet; that Joe Biden has no real proposals; and that only Sanders can really improve the country. He also explains the quirks of the US electoral system to us.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en