Super Tuesday: Who will take on Donald Trump? | The Stream
On Super Tuesday about one-third of Democrats in the United States will weigh in on the 2020 presidential race, as 14 states and one US territory cast their ballots in nominating contests.
Super Tuesday is the term given to the day that marks the first time several states hold nominating elections at once. It falls one month after a number of states have voted one-by-one, and is considered a make-or-break moment for presidential hopefuls.
Senator Bernie Sanders is favoured to win a majority of the contests, which could lead to him securing enough delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination. There are five other candidates in the running, but the results of Super Tuesday are likely to put additional pressure on some of them to drop out. Many states, though, are still fertile ground for competition, and it is possible that no one candidate will secure victory.
In this episode of The Stream, we speak to Al Jazeera correspondents covering the Super Tuesday races, and take a look at what it will take to win the 2020 Democratic nomination.
