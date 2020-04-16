Surge in violence in Ituri region: Congolese army fights militias

More than two dozen people have been killed in violence this week in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The attacks by ethnic Lendu farmers in Ituri province have mostly targeted Hema herders.

They have long been in conflict over grazing rights and political representation.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

