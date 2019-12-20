Surging Buttigieg becomes top target in Democratic presidential debate as field of contenders thins

The seven remaining US Democratic presidential candidates took to the stage Thursday in their sixth and final debate of 2019—a day after the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en