Surging numbers of migrants risk their lives in small boats to get to UK

Desperate migrants hiding in the back of freight trucks to get to Britain on ferries had been the target, but now smugglers have switched their tactics and record numbers are now risking their lives, attempting to get across the English Channel, from France to the UK, in small boats…

