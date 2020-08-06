Survivors gather in Hiroshima to mark 75th anniversary of atomic bombing

Bells tolled in Hiroshima on Thursday for the 75th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, with ceremonies downsized due to the coronavirus and the city’s mayor urging nations to reject selfish nationalism and unite to fight all threats.

