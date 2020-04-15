Survivors of coronavirus on their experience – and their new perspective

Covid-19 death tolls are continuing to rise throughout the world, but Unreported Europe spoke to survivors of the virus to learn about the new perspectives and messages they have after their experience. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/04/14/survivors-of-coronavirus-on-their-experience-and-new-perspective

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-