Sweden: Daily life continues in Stockholm amid mild coronavirus measures
Sweden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic stands as an exception in Europe, as the country enforced comparatively milder preventive measures. Footage filmed in the capital Stockholm on Tuesday and Wednesday shows that daily life continues, although some streets seemed slightly emptier than usual.
On Sunday, gatherings of more than 50 were banned, down from 500 previously. However, shops, restaurants and bars are still open, as well as primary schools. High schools and universities on the other hand have shut down.
Only people who are in at-risk groups or sick were asked to self-isolate.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven urged the population to follow health guidelines, but no strict social distancing measures were imposed.
There are currently over 4,400 reported cases of coronavirus in the country, and 180 deaths.
