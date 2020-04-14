Sweden: Immigrant-majority Stockholm suburb empty over COVID-19 fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Stockholm’s immigrant-majority Rinkeby suburb appeared empty on Monday, as health authorities revealed how the novel coronavirus is hitting immigrant communities in the Swedish capital particularly hard.

Footage shows public spaces in Rinkeby and another northern Stockholm suburb blanketed in leaflets from Swedish health authorities, giving citizens information in different languages on how to protect themselves and those around them from the virus. Footage also shows a truck being used as a coronavirus testing facility outside the Karolinska hospital in south Stockholm.

According to reports citing Region Stockholm figures, on Monday the Rinkeby-Kista area had 238 known cases of the virus, while the Spanga-Tensta borough reported 144 infections. These numbers amount to 47 versus 37 cases per 10,000 inhabitants, figures that are above the average of 13 coronavirus infections for every 10,000 people living in the Stockholm region.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Sweden has reported 10,948 cases and 919 deaths from coronavirus as of Monday evening.

