Sweden response to coronavirus outbreak divides opinion

Sweden’s response to the virus has divided opinions, with people in urban communities feeling they have been placed in the firing line.

There are more than 4,000 infections and 180 deaths, but some schools remain open, and large gatherings were still allowed as recently as last week.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports.

