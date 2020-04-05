Sweden: Stockholm exhibition centre turned into COVID-19 field hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A temporary COVID-19 field hospital is being built at the Stockholm International Fairs exhibition facility, located in the Alvsjo district of the Swedish capital, as footage filmed on Saturday shows.

Military vehicles from the Swedish Armed Forces and ambulances could be seen at the premises where the field hospital is being set up.

According to reports the facilities are expected to be opened with a 140 bed capacity, although this is set to increase to 600 at a later date.

The Swedish government has, unlike many other countries, not yet introduced a lockdown, instead only banning gatherings of over 50 people and asking people in high risk groups to self isolate, while encouraging social distancing and home working.

According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 6,000 cases of coronavirus, with over 300 deaths, have been reported in Sweden as of Saturday.

Video ID: 20200404-048

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200404-048

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly