Sweden: Stockholm supermarket opens hour early for high coronavirus risk customers
A Stockholm supermarket opened its doors an hour early for customers at an increased risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus in the Swedish capital on Wednesday.
One local spoke of her gratitude towards the ICA retailer, saying “My husband is in the high risk group. He is sick and me too, with a little bit of asthma. It is perfect to go shop this early in the morning when there is only a few people, in the best case.”
“We want to give the people that are in the risk group an opportunity to come here and shop when it is a little bit calmer in the store. The store has been recently cleaned and disinfected, that’s the main reason,” explained the supermarket’s manager.
Swedish authorities have encouraged elderly people aged over 70 and at-risk groups to have enough supplies at home so they don’t have to go out to shop, and can avoid contracting the disease.
Sweden so far has reported 1,196 coronavirus cases, with a death toll of 8 and one patient having recovered.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 196,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 7,500 people have died.
