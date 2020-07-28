-
Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine - 8 hours ago
-
Ireland border: Drivers going back and forth will need special insurance from january - 9 hours ago
-
John Lewis honored by US lawmakers in DC Capitol rotunda | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Madrid’s flea market protest: Traders call for reopening of popular open air market - 9 hours ago
-
Italy migrants escape: Police search for 184 people who fled quarantine centre - 9 hours ago
-
Sweden’s strategy: Infectious disease experts believe results are multifaceted - 9 hours ago
-
Spain’s tourism woes: UK government warns holidaymakers not to travel to Balearic & Canary Islands - 9 hours ago
-
Euronews poll reveals how europeans feel about masks and lockdown - 9 hours ago
-
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust - 9 hours ago
Sweden has been an outlier in Europe’s coronavirus battle opting for no lockdown and advising some of the lightest guidelines.
But health analysts say they can now begin to measure the true impact of these measures on a large scale. Keenly sought details include the impact of social distancing — which was introduced in March and April.
