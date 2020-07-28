Sweden’s strategy: Infectious disease experts believe results are multifaceted

Sweden has been an outlier in Europe’s coronavirus battle opting for no lockdown and advising some of the lightest guidelines.

But health analysts say they can now begin to measure the true impact of these measures on a large scale. Keenly sought details include the impact of social distancing — which was introduced in March and April.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#GoodMorningEurope