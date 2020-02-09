Swiss voters back new law against homophobia | #TheCube

Swiss voters have approved by a wide margin a measure that will make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/07/switzerland-to-vote-on-criminalising-homophobia-thecube

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live