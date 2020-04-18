-
Switzerland: Activists hold horn-honking protest to demand protection for refugees
Dozens of pro-refugee activists took part in a car demonstration in Zurich, despite the coronavirus outbreak, to demand the immediate evacuation of the refugee camps in Greece and protection for all refugees.
Footage on Saturday shows the protesters driving through the city, sounding their horns, and carrying banner reading “Safety for all refugees,” and “Solidarity with people on the run.”
“We feel like it’s not enough protection for the refugees, so that’s why we do a demonstration, and to fight for their rights as well,” said one of the protesters.
Greece began moving hundreds of elderly and ailing asylum seekers out of overcrowded camps in its islands, and put Ritsona refugee and migrant camp in quarantine after asylum seekers tested positive for COVID-19.
The European Commission announced an initiative in March to relocate unaccompanied children and teenagers from Greece to other member states to help address the issue of the overcrowded refugees camps in Greece.
