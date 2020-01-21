Switzerland: Chinese VP defends “globalisation” against “protectionism and unilateralism”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: World Economic Forum

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng delivered a special address on the first day of the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Tuesday.

Han advocated for the economic globalisation, calling it “an essential condition for productivity growth and a natural result of the advance in science and technology”.

“We should jointly make the pie of the global market bigger, strengthen the mechanism for sharing benefits globally and explore new ways of international cooperation,” Han called on world leaders.

The Chinese Vice Premier made an implicit reference to US economic policy and pledged that China will stay loyal to its economy opening policy launched over 40 years ago.

“Despite the projectionist and unilateral moves by some countries, China will not stop proceeding with a high-quality opening up and will not follow the steps to move in the opposite direction of the globalisation,” Han assured.

The 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is convening world leaders to discuss the global, regional and industry agendas under the theme ‘Stockholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’

WEF 2020 will run from January 21 to 24.

Mandatory credit: World Economic Forum

Video ID: 20200121-039

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200121-039

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly